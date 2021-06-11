Nasdacoin (NSD) Market Capitalization Achieves $432,581.23

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. During the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 32.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $432,581.23 and approximately $14,966.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000398 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 24,955,670 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.