Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.34.

NDAQ stock opened at $168.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $112.23 and a 52-week high of $171.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 18.04%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.49, for a total value of $330,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $85,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,996 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

