Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 1,158 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.61, for a total value of $118,822.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,179,453.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,709 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $459,174.59.

On Friday, May 14th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,007 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total value of $1,210,301.35.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 41,650 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $4,340,346.50.

On Monday, April 5th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,558 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $162,172.22.

On Monday, March 29th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 11,476 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $963,410.20.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,241 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $229,814.55.

Shares of NTRA traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.88. 1,057,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,025. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.43 and a 12-month high of $127.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The company had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTRA. BTIG Research upped their target price on Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Natera in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Natera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,432,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $653,108,000 after acquiring an additional 194,745 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,286,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $333,661,000 after acquiring an additional 315,811 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,195,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $222,972,000 after acquiring an additional 85,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,022,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,885,000 after acquiring an additional 195,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,490,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $151,339,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

