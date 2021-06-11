Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 1,209 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,209 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.61, for a total value of $124,055.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,947,013.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 4th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,489 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $340,212.39.
- On Tuesday, May 18th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 20,807 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $1,941,293.10.
- On Thursday, April 22nd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,213 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $353,879.82.
- On Tuesday, April 13th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 14,616 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $1,523,133.36.
- On Monday, March 29th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 4,027 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $338,106.92.
- On Monday, March 22nd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 448 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $47,057.92.
- On Tuesday, March 16th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,234 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $246,253.82.
Shares of Natera stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,025. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.51 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.19. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $127.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 3.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 6.1% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Natera by 1.5% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Natera by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NTRA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Natera in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.75.
About Natera
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.
