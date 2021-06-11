Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 1,209 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,209 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.61, for a total value of $124,055.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,947,013.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,489 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $340,212.39.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 20,807 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $1,941,293.10.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,213 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $353,879.82.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 14,616 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $1,523,133.36.

On Monday, March 29th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 4,027 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $338,106.92.

On Monday, March 22nd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 448 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $47,057.92.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,234 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $246,253.82.

Shares of Natera stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,025. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.51 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.19. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $127.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 3.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 6.1% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Natera by 1.5% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Natera by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NTRA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Natera in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.75.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

