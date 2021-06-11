National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.71. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $10.32, with a volume of 26,752 shares.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on NABZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded National Australia Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Australia Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.
The stock has a market cap of $57.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.
National Australia Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NABZY)
National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; Corporate Functions and Other; and MLC Wealth segments.
