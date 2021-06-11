National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.71. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $10.32, with a volume of 26,752 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NABZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded National Australia Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Australia Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $57.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.4496 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from National Australia Bank’s previous dividend of $0.38. National Australia Bank’s payout ratio is currently 118.42%.

National Australia Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NABZY)

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; Corporate Functions and Other; and MLC Wealth segments.

