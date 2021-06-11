National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 72.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 78,507 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $36,704,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,497,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $424,766,000 after purchasing an additional 481,560 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 66.1% in the first quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 826,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,323,000 after purchasing an additional 328,949 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,826,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,399,000 after buying an additional 256,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 390,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,064,000 after buying an additional 205,680 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFG opened at $54.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.72 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $37.87 and a 12-month high of $55.15.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.30.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

