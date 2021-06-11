National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 42.8% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the first quarter worth $1,121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the first quarter worth $348,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the first quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in National Grid by 18.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NGG stock opened at $65.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.16. National Grid has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $68.49.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.2812 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. National Grid’s payout ratio is presently 127.32%.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

