National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.
NRC stock opened at $44.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. National Research has a 52 week low of $42.41 and a 52 week high of $60.62.
National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.46 million during the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 25.75% and a return on equity of 57.93%.
About National Research
National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.
