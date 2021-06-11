National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

NRC stock opened at $44.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. National Research has a 52 week low of $42.41 and a 52 week high of $60.62.

Get National Research alerts:

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.46 million during the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 25.75% and a return on equity of 57.93%.

In related news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 5,638 shares of National Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $281,787.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 56,871 shares of company stock valued at $2,812,843 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About National Research

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.