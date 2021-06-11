Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Navient in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navient’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.18 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

NAVI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

NAVI stock opened at $18.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.61. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 14.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.83.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.37 million. Navient had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 23.47%. Navient’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Navient by 926.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Navient by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Navient in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Navient by 143.4% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Navient in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $225,446.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

