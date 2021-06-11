NavSight (NYSE:NSH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of NavSight (NYSE:NSH) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 121.11% from the company’s current price.

NSH opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.92. NavSight has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $12.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in NavSight by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,737,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,046 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC increased its position in NavSight by 268.8% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,071,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,740,000 after purchasing an additional 781,237 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in NavSight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,531,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in NavSight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,181,000. Finally, Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in NavSight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,640,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

NavSight Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

