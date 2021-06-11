NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Cap Achieves $1.19 Billion

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.19 billion and approximately $53.50 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $2.97 or 0.00008001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00035663 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.89 or 0.00218029 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00035512 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00009498 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005573 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 400,703,228 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

