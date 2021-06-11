Neblio (NEBL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.82 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Neblio has a market cap of $35.43 million and $2.82 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 39.3% against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.02 or 0.00005449 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00037443 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00024161 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007791 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,946,040 coins and its circulating supply is 17,560,110 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

