Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Ping Identity (NYSE:PING)

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PING. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.41.

NYSE PING opened at $24.94 on Friday. Ping Identity has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -86.00 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.58.

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $135,628,846.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,749,985 shares of company stock valued at $135,699,646. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Ping Identity by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

