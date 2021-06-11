Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,983 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.36% of Neenah worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Neenah by 154.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Neenah in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Neenah in the 4th quarter valued at $1,330,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,640,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,099,000 after purchasing an additional 84,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $29,784.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Noah Samuel Benz sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $25,746.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,614.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NP opened at $52.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $876.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.94. Neenah, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.04 and a fifty-two week high of $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter. Neenah had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a positive return on equity of 11.17%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, produces and sells performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

