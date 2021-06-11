NEST Protocol (NEST) Market Capitalization Tops $25.39 Million

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 11th. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $25.39 million and $2.96 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEST Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NEST Protocol has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00059163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00021896 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.08 or 0.00786280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00086083 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00044800 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEST Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

