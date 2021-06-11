Nestree (EGG) Trading 13% Lower This Week

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 15.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 11th. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $7.41 million and approximately $384,992.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nestree coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Nestree has traded 13% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,273.85 or 1.00000563 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00032671 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00009142 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00064018 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000974 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009037 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,614,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree

Nestree Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

