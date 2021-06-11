NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. NetApp reported earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetApp will report full-year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. William Blair upgraded shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital increased their target price on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,504,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,529. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.71. NetApp has a 52 week low of $39.96 and a 52 week high of $84.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 58.18%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

