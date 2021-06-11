Netbox Coin (NBX) Trading Down 5.8% Over Last Week

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Netbox Coin has a market capitalization of $4.26 million and approximately $332,097.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0549 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Netbox Coin has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Netbox Coin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 62.5% against the dollar and now trades at $240.22 or 0.00646824 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000354 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000583 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 54.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000101 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin Profile

Netbox Coin (CRYPTO:NBX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 78,189,095 coins and its circulating supply is 77,643,821 coins. The official website for Netbox Coin is netbox.global . Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal

Buying and Selling Netbox Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netbox Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Netbox Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Netbox Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netbox Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.