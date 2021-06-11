Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.19. Netlist shares last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 339,630 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.15. The firm has a market cap of $468.30 million, a PE ratio of -43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netlist, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

