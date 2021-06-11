Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, an increase of 621.8% from the May 13th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:NRO traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.13. The stock had a trading volume of 9,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,441. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $5.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0312 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 4.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 139,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

