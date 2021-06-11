Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 11th. During the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a market capitalization of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Neutrino Dollar alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $240.21 or 0.00650555 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000351 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000602 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000100 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Coin Profile

Neutrino Dollar is a coin. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.