Neutrino USD 24-Hour Volume Reaches $18.70 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $365.93 million and $18.70 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00056890 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.79 or 0.00165705 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.21 or 0.00193634 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.80 or 0.01141835 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,299.42 or 1.00022673 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 365,244,934 coins and its circulating supply is 365,244,370 coins. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.