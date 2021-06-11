Neutron Price Hits $0.0061 on Major Exchanges (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded up 62.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Neutron coin can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutron has a market capitalization of $237,402.03 and $10.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Neutron has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Neutron alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000118 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 52% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00014960 BTC.

Neutron Profile

Neutron is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Neutron

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.