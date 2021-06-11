New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the May 13th total of 478,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of NWWCF remained flat at $$3.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. New China Life Insurance has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.80.

Get New China Life Insurance alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of New China Life Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. provides life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance Business, Group Insurance Business, and Other Business. The company also offers asset management, training, electronic commerce, and medical services; and invests in, develops, leases, and manages real estate properties.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for New China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.