New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Trading Down 4.2% Following Insider Selling

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)’s share price dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $38.81 and last traded at $38.84. Approximately 10,138 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 523,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.53.

Specifically, Director John J. Mack purchased 24,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.88 per share, for a total transaction of $957,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,103,013 shares in the company, valued at $43,988,158.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 70,329 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $2,995,312.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 703,294 shares of company stock valued at $29,392,493. Company insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NFE shares. TheStreet cut New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.85.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.65.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.44 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 40.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is -72.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.44% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

