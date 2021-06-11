New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Holdings Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,022 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.35% of New Jersey Resources worth $13,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NJR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,686,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,114,000 after buying an additional 1,074,126 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $32,891,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $9,142,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 712.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 258,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 226,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 691,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,594,000 after purchasing an additional 201,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

In related news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $131,707.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,057.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $224,092.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $43.66 on Friday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $44.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.61. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $802.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.56%.

NJR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Jersey Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.