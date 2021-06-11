New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Short Interest Update

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.9% from the May 13th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE:NYC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.68. 11 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,917. New York City REIT has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.59. The firm has a market cap of $149.22 million and a P/E ratio of -3.17.

Get New York City REIT alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. New York City REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -173.91%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of New York City REIT by 10.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of New York City REIT by 104.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of New York City REIT by 324.5% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of New York City REIT by 25.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York City REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NYC shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on New York City REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut New York City REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

New York City REIT Company Profile

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for New York City REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York City REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.