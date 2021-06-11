New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Short Interest Update

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.9% from the May 13th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NYSE:NYC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.68. 11 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,917. New York City REIT has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.59. The firm has a market cap of $149.22 million and a P/E ratio of -3.17.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. New York City REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -173.91%.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NYC shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on New York City REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut New York City REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.
New York City REIT Company Profile
New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.
