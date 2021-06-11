New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,832 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.13% of New York Community Bancorp worth $8,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYCB opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.09. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $332.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 78.16%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NYCB. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

