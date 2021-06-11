New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 16,885 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,956 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,885 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.59% of South State worth $32,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in South State by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of South State in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of South State in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of South State in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of South State in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. South State presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

In related news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $454,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,034,012.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $223,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,776,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,971 shares of company stock worth $1,415,986. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

SSB stock opened at $85.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.11. South State Co. has a 1 year low of $42.75 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $358.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.90 million. South State had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that South State Co. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

