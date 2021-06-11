New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,371 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of United Rentals worth $35,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of URI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,025,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,047,000 after acquiring an additional 446,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,732,926,000 after acquiring an additional 194,314 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth approximately $59,572,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $303.32 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.51 and a 52 week high of $354.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.41. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Argus lifted their price target on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.77.

In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

