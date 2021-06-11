New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 56,587 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,587 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.73% of ShockWave Medical worth $33,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 779,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,803,000 after acquiring an additional 305,094 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 567,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,872,000 after acquiring an additional 255,470 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,567,000 after acquiring an additional 213,548 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $18,011,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,480,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,306,000 after acquiring an additional 150,031 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWAV. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America raised ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $161.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ShockWave Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.67.

In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total transaction of $7,171,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,856 shares in the company, valued at $28,980,572.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.70, for a total value of $458,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,314,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,491 shares of company stock valued at $26,613,364. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $173.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -83.39 and a beta of 1.29. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $182.28.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 83.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

