New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of Hess worth $31,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HES. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HES. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hess from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hess from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hess has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.69.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 120,730 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $9,478,512.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 199,660 shares in the company, valued at $15,675,306.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $485,974.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,953.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 823,462 shares of company stock worth $65,666,608 in the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HES stock opened at $89.03 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $90.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of -65.95 and a beta of 2.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

