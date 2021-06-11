New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,121,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 365,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.22% of Franklin Resources worth $33,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 229.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources stock opened at $34.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.32.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.90.

In related news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $595,819.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,782 shares of company stock valued at $913,670 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.