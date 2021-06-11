New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 62,745 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.15% of Enphase Energy worth $32,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of ENPH opened at $143.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 231.45 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.81 and a 12 month high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.20.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.52.

In other Enphase Energy news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $856,763.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,675 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total value of $4,008,016.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 917,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,257,567.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 163,003 shares of company stock valued at $22,411,077. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.