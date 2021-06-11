New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.17% of Xylem worth $32,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Xylem by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $71,548.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,009.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $611,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,068,106.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,982 shares of company stock worth $2,832,452. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $118.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 70.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.51. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.92 and a 1 year high of $121.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Xylem’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XYL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.67.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.