New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 942,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 124,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of Weyerhaeuser worth $33,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $41.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.92. The company has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

In other news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.56 per share, with a total value of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $5,192,622.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

