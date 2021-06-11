New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $30.87 Million Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,363 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Zebra Technologies worth $30,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA stock opened at $508.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $494.81. The company has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $244.32 and a 52-week high of $518.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.57.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $9,784,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,035 shares in the company, valued at $101,776,963.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.30, for a total transaction of $250,647.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,413 shares of company stock valued at $19,012,148. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

