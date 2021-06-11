New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $33.39 Million Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,409,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 264,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of The Williams Companies worth $33,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 47.1% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 44,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 14,130 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 9.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 545,969 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,934,000 after acquiring an additional 31,814 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 775,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $1,420,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

WMB stock opened at $27.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.26. The company has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.50.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

