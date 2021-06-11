New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $35.60 Million Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,534 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of TransDigm Group worth $35,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,374,446,000 after acquiring an additional 363,926 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP increased its position in TransDigm Group by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 661,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $409,638,000 after acquiring an additional 157,374 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,511,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 300,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $186,229,000 after acquiring an additional 55,773 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 271,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $168,235,000 after acquiring an additional 19,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.79, for a total transaction of $7,127,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.49, for a total transaction of $6,033,951.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,854,934.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,900 shares of company stock worth $53,542,531. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.20.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $660.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $616.60. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $405.01 and a 12-month high of $672.44. The company has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.44, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.64.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

