New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $36.99 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Rockwell Automation worth $36,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 51.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 54.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $281.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.60 and a twelve month high of $281.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.01.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

In other news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.29, for a total value of $88,136.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total transaction of $71,141.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $4,988,477 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.50.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

