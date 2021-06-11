New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 33,500 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of Peloton Interactive worth $33,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PTON. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,419,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996,107 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $465,206,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $313,327,000. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $261,586,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,303,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,740,000 after buying an additional 1,536,900 shares during the period. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

PTON stock opened at $106.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.99. The firm has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 171.10 and a beta of 0.68. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.51 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $3,376,443.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,876,957.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $1,076,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and have sold 754,804 shares valued at $81,606,619. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. MKM Partners raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.