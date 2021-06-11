New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 100,705 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 263,000 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 100,705 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of Best Buy worth $30,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Best Buy by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 216,164 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $21,571,000 after acquiring an additional 34,505 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Best Buy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 580,510 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $57,929,000 after acquiring an additional 26,685 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Best Buy by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 138,250 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $13,796,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares in the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $64,569.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 90,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $10,452,662.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,442,867.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,358 shares of company stock valued at $21,229,515. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BBY stock opened at $112.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $75.23 and a one year high of $128.57. The stock has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.02.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.79.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

