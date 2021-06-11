New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 10,800 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $31,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JBHT. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,194.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,074,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,819 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,967,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,185,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,901,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,091,456,000 after acquiring an additional 206,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $619,647.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,127.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 8,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.12, for a total transaction of $1,394,344.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,595 shares of company stock worth $3,935,799. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JBHT shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $151.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.19.

JBHT opened at $164.20 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $110.29 and a one year high of $183.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.03.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

