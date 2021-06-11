New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 20,750 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,373 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 20,750 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of Citrix Systems worth $32,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,544 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $323,664,000 after purchasing an additional 622,623 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 343,030 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $44,628,000 after purchasing an additional 30,450 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth $857,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $118.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.45. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.26 and a 52 week high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

In other news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $446,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,472,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 4,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total transaction of $642,733.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,114,126.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,298,462 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CTXS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.20.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

