New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 212,700 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $31,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,675,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,209,000 after acquiring an additional 485,255 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,033,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,910,000 after acquiring an additional 549,774 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $293,347,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,414,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,520,000 after acquiring an additional 30,267 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,956,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,496,000 after acquiring an additional 36,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $67.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.86. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $37.54 and a 52 week high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

