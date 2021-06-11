New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 27,626 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,991 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,626 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.17% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $35,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.63.

NYSE MLM opened at $350.05 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.24 and a 52 week high of $383.71. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.59.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.