New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 365,100 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,975,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Sirius XM worth $30,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIRI. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 107.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.69 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.21. The company has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 69.09%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $184,792.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 303,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,936,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.