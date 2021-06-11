New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 39,547 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,547 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.17% of Dover worth $33,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOV. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dover by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 338,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOV stock opened at $150.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $90.03 and a 1 year high of $155.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.33. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.92%.

DOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.91.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

