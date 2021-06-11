New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,676 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 308,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,676 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.80% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $33,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $46,718,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 377,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,600,000 after buying an additional 201,426 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,694,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $552,174,000 after buying an additional 184,443 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 297,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,524,000 after purchasing an additional 127,867 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 501.8% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,782,000 after purchasing an additional 112,900 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $102.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $351.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.47 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 8.02%.

In related news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $169,541.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley acquired 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEIS. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.43.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

