New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of CrowdStrike worth $33,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,184 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,694,000 after purchasing an additional 249,557 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,488,000 after purchasing an additional 569,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,645,000 after purchasing an additional 864,482 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,465,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,384,000 after purchasing an additional 459,212 shares during the period. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.88.

CRWD stock opened at $228.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.95. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.05 and a twelve month high of $251.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.50 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 48,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $9,483,092.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total value of $1,728,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 353,433 shares of company stock worth $71,446,901. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

